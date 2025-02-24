Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 93,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 298,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,515.34. This trade represents a 22.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

