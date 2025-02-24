Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 93,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 298,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.
In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,515.34. This trade represents a 22.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
