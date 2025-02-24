Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Globant, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $179.66. 35,094,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,166,218. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $29.53 on Friday, hitting $406.61. 5,588,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.76 and its 200-day moving average is $330.35. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,451,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $58.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.79. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,161. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,609. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $13.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.38. 1,180,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,868. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $325.78 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

