D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,048 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

