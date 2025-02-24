D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,410 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $256,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,932,143.30. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,531.49. The trade was a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $1,821,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

