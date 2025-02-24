D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,431,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 123,324 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.