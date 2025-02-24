D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,300 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.03 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

