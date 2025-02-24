D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,241,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $4,359,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,258,000.

Everus Trading Down 6.3 %

ECG stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84.

Insider Transactions at Everus

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everus news, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

