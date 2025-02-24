D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.28 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

