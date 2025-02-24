D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

