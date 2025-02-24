D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

PRFZ stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

