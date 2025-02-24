D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,010 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,838.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $97,693.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,148.95. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,292 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

