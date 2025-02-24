D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $925,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,819.51. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,429.10. This represents a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $1,031,406. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -261.20 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

