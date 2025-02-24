D. Scott Patterson Sells 1,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$248.56, for a total transaction of C$248,556.00.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 800 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$248.59, for a total transaction of C$198,868.96.

On Thursday, February 13th, D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.92, for a total value of C$999,680.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$247.98. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$258.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$254.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$193.77 and a 1-year high of C$278.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

