DA Davidson Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $124.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $116.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 507,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

