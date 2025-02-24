David Clarke Purchases 500 Shares of ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$67.50 ($42.99) per share, with a total value of A$33,750.00 ($21,496.82).

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of ASX stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$68.25 ($43.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,250.00 ($43,471.34).

ASX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ASX Cuts Dividend

About ASX

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is 87.35%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

