Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,085 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

