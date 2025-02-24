Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 73.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 583,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Denny’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $5.33 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

