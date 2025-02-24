Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,231,000 after buying an additional 2,226,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.