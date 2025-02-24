Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

