Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.0 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $462.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.97 and its 200-day moving average is $435.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.