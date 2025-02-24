Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 213,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The stock has a market cap of $586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

