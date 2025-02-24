Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.4 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

