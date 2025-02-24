Dover Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.