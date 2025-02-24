Dover Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 207,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

FSK opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

