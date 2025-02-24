Dover Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 207,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
FSK opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital
Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital
In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.