Dover Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

