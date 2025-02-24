Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Duluth Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 142.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 106.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 288.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Duluth by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

