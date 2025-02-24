Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,289,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,281,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,155,000 after buying an additional 908,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 131.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,778,000 after buying an additional 1,536,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,083,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.