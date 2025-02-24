Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.