Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

