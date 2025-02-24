Edge Capital Group LLC Has $31.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IJH opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

