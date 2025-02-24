Edge Capital Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,697 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.