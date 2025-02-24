Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 511,041 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,000. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4,103.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

