Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,804 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

