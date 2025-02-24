EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18, Zacks reports. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EverQuote updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. 806,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $712.30 million, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 156,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,266.67. This represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,412 shares of company stock worth $1,178,790. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

