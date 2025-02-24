Everus (NYSE:ECG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 240735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

ECG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,650,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

