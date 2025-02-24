Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 664,211 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $47,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

