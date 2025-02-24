FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.45), Zacks reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. FARO Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 252,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,601.20. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.