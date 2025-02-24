Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $104.29 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 674,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

