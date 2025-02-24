FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.75. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

