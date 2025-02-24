Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.