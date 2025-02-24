Financial Contrast: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Konami”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $264.83 million 11.83 -$62.91 million ($0.47) -66.30 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alkami Technology and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Konami 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Konami.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -14.55% -11.31% -9.15% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Summary

Konami beats Alkami Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

