First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,308 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.37 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

