First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.