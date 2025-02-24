Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marriott International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $277.47 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.