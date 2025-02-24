Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after buying an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.