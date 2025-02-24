Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.7 %

FICO stock opened at $1,697.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,919.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,976.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.