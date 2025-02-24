Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $530.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.50 and a 200-day moving average of $511.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

