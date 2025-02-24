“Flowers Foods Finalizes Acquisition of Simple Mills – Board Member to Retire”

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), a leading producer of packaged bakery foods, recently finalized the acquisition of Simple Mills, Inc., a company renowned for its better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars, and baking mixes. The all-cash deal, initially announced earlier and recently completed on February 21, 2025, was set at $795 million, subject to post-closing adjustments.

Founded in 2012, Simple Mills has been a trailblazer in the natural foods market, topping as the leading brand for healthy crackers, cookies, and baking mixes. Following this acquisition, their product line further bolsters the diversified portfolio of Flowers Foods.

According to Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods, the inclusion of Simple Mills in their brand portfolio will lead to greater market penetration in the attractive snacking segments. The acquisition is also set to enhance the growth and margin prospects for Flowers Foods. With the new addition, Flowers Foods seeks to support Simple Mills in their growth phase by broadening its distribution, accelerating innovation, and amplifying brand awareness.

In addition to this major acquisition, Flowers Foods announced changes in its Board of Directors. C. Martin Wood III informed the board of his decision not to seek re-election as a director. His retirement from the board comes at the end of his current term, coinciding with the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders. Following Wood’s departure, the Board size will be reduced from 12 to 11 members. This move, as mentioned by Wood, does not stem from any disagreement with either the Board or the Company.

Flowers Foods, headquartered in Thomasville, GA, boasts impressive annual net sales of $5.1 billion as of 2024, making it one of the largest producers of packaged bakery goods in the United States. With popular brands including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake under their belt, the inclusion of Simple Mills is set to consolidate Flowers Foods’ position in the market.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flowers Foods’s 8K filing here.

