Fluor (FLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2025 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2025 – Fluor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Fluor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Fluor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Fluor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Fluor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Fluor Co alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fluor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.