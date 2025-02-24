Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 139,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 607,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 595,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

